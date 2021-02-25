English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HCL America approves issuance of up to $500 million bonds

The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, will be used for refinancing existing debts and for general corporate purpose, a regulatory filing said.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said its subsidiary HCL America Inc has approved a proposal for issuing senior unsecured notes of up to $500 million.

The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, will be used for refinancing existing debts and for general corporate purpose, a regulatory filing said.

"…HCL America Inc., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company…has approved the proposal for issuance of $denominated fixed-rate, senior unsecured notes aggregating to an amount not exceeding $500 million (Notes)," it said. The notes are backed by a corporate guarantee of the company, it added.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday has granted its approval to "unconditionally and irrevocably" guarantee the due and punctual payment of the principal and interest, and any additional amount payable in respect of the notes, as and when the same shall become due and payable, the filing said. The guarantee is subject to the aggregate liability of the company not exceeding $525 million, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Bond News #Business #HCL America Inc #HCL Technologies #Market news
first published: Feb 25, 2021 09:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.