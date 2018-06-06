App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC surges 7% on contract win by JV in Bangladesh worth Rs 737 cr

The company's share in the joint venture is 40 percent (USD 44 million / Rs 295 crore).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) surged 7 percent intraday Wednesday as company won a contract worth Rs 737 crore.

The company in joint venture with MAX Group in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport.

The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The company's share in the joint venture is 40 percent (USD 44 million / Rs 295 crore).

related news

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant 190 km northwest of Dhaka will be built with Russian technology and is equipped with two WER Reactors of 1200 MW each.

Arjun Dhawan, Director and Group CEO, HCC said, "HCC has become the first Indian company to participate in the international civil nuclear market.”

“We are confident of delivering this job on time with precision in quality, safety, and state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to further project awards in Rooppur NPP and expanding our infrastructure footprint in Bangladesh," he added.

HCC

At 12:36 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 14.85, up Rs 0.76, or 5.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.