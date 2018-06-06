HCC surges 7% on contract win by JV in Bangladesh worth Rs 737 cr

Share price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) surged 7 percent intraday Wednesday as company won a contract worth Rs 737 crore.

The company in joint venture with MAX Group in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport.

The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The company's share in the joint venture is 40 percent (USD 44 million / Rs 295 crore).

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant 190 km northwest of Dhaka will be built with Russian technology and is equipped with two WER Reactors of 1200 MW each.

Arjun Dhawan, Director and Group CEO, HCC said, "HCC has become the first Indian company to participate in the international civil nuclear market.”

“We are confident of delivering this job on time with precision in quality, safety, and state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to further project awards in Rooppur NPP and expanding our infrastructure footprint in Bangladesh," he added.

At 12:36 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 14.85, up Rs 0.76, or 5.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil