Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC raises over Rs 497 cr from rights issue

The issue was oversubscribed with HCC getting applications worth Rs 551.38 crore for sale through which it would issue up to 49.75 crore equity shares

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure developer Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) raised Rs 497.6 crore through a rights issue.

The issue was oversubscribed with HCC getting applications worth Rs 551.38 crore for sale through which it would issue up to 49.75 crore equity shares, the company said in a statement.

With this the paid-up equity capital of the company will go up Rs 151.30 crore from Rs 101.55 crore while the promoters' shareholding will increase to 33.12 percent from 27.80 percent now.

"We remain firmly on the path of strengthening our financial profile and having completed another milestone with the completion of this rights issue," group chief executive Arjun Dhawan said in the statement.

ICICI Securities was the lead-manager to the issue.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 09:38 pm

