HCC gains 8% on report of PE firm buying arbitration exposure

Hindustan Construction Company shares gained nearly 8 percent intraday on March after a media report indicated that private equity firm is in talks to buy the company's arbitration exposure.

The stock was quoting at Rs 15.87, up Rs 0.86, or 5.73 percent on the BSE, at 13:48 hours IST.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that HCC is close to securitising receivables related to arbitration claims.

A PE player is likely to buy out HCC's arbitration exposure for Rs 1,800 crore, sources said.

HCC's arbitration exposure stood at around Rs 3,800 crore. Its gross debt was at Rs 3,490 crore as of December 2018, which was down by Rs 235 crore in nine-month period of FY19.

While asking about this PE deal, HCC said that the company does not comment on market speculation, but intends to extract value via monetisation of non-core assets.