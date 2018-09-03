HCC gains 8% as board to consider fund raising on September 5

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained 8.5 percent intraday Monday as company board to consider fund raising on September 5.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 15.43 and an intraday low of Rs 13.85.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 05 to consider a proposal for raising of funds.

The company will raise funds by issue of equity shares or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company, if required.

At 13:22 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 15.00, up Rs 0.79, or 5.56 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45.00 and 52-week low Rs 9.39 on 22 December, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 66.71 percent below its 52-week high and 59.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil