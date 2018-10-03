HCC gains 4% after JV wins Mumbai coastal road project worth Rs 2,126cr

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday after company's JV has been awarded a contract worth Rs 2,126 crore.

In a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), the company has been awarded Rs 2,126 crore contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), for design and construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Package II.

Company's share in the JV is 55 percent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in 4 years (48 months).

The scope of work includes design and construction of road, bridges, interchanges including reclamation and associated works between Baroda Palace near Haji Ali and the Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Arjun Dhawan, Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, HCC, said "For company, this prestigious and technically challenging project is a matter of immense pride and a natural extension of the Bandra Worli Sea Link constructed by it."

At 11:57 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 11.42, up Rs 0.25, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

