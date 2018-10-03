App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC gains 4% after JV wins Mumbai coastal road project worth Rs 2,126cr

Company's share in the JV is 55 percent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in 4 years (48 months).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday after company's JV has been awarded a contract worth Rs 2,126 crore.

In a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), the company has been awarded Rs 2,126 crore contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), for design and construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Package II.

Company's share in the JV is 55 percent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in 4 years (48 months).

The scope of work includes design and construction of road, bridges, interchanges including reclamation and associated works between Baroda Palace near Haji Ali and the Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Arjun Dhawan, Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, HCC, said "For company, this prestigious and technically challenging project is a matter of immense pride and a natural extension of the Bandra Worli Sea Link constructed by it."

At 11:57 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 11.42, up Rs 0.25, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.