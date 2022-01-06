Hawkish Fed, surging Covid cases spook investors: 4 factors that are pulling markets lower

The Indian stock market saw a steep fall at open on January 6 morning amid surging Omicron cases and a hawkish hint in the US Fed meeting minutes. At 09:37 hrs, the Sensex was down 827.68 points or 1.37% at 59,395.47, and the Nifty fell 242.20 points or 1.35% at 17,683.10.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red with auto, banks, IT, FMCG and realty down over a percent each. The midcap and smallcap indices also shed a percent each.

Here are the factors which are pulling the market lower:

Weak Global Cues

International markets including the US Markets came under pressure and closed in the red after US Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.07%, to 36,407.11, the S&P 500 lost 92.96 points, or 1.94%, to 4,700.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 522.54 points, or 3.34%, to 15,100.17. Asian Markets also declined with the Nikkei 225 slipping 1.56%.

Hwakish Fed Signal

A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.

In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022.

Surging Omicron Cases, Fear of Renewed Lockdown

India has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 percent the Union Health Ministry informed today. As virus cases continues to surge, many states have implemented stricter rules and have restricted unnecessary travel. Dalal Street was further spooked amid fear of further lockdown which may affect the economy.

All Sectoral Indices Trading In The Red

All sectoral indices are trading in the red with realty, auto, banks, FMCG and IT down over a percent each. Among individual names, HCL Tech, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were the top losers. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys wrere the top negative contributors.

Technical Views

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

There has been a reaction from the resistance zone of 17800-17950. This would not mean the end of the current trend. The trajectory will continue to be positive until 17200 is not broken on a closing basis. Bottom picking or accumulation is always a strategy that can be adopted. However, unless we do not close above 17950, the next leg of this rally will not commence.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

The US market ended on a negative note while European markets closed positive. Asian markets are trading negative amid global market. US market fell more than 3% yesterday after US Federal Reserve meeting minutes signalled the Central Bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The Reserve Bank of India may defer plans to increase policy rates to the next financial year starting April to avoid a potential hit on the economy, as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has already led to pandemic curbs in several states that will crimp economic activity. On technical front, Nifty's immediate support and resistance can be 17,600 and 18,200 respectively. While for Bank Nifty 37300 and 38200 may act as immediate support and resistance.