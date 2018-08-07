Hawkins Cookers Q1 surges 9% on strong June quarter numbers

Share price of Hawkins Cookers surged 9 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong numbers reported by the company for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company's Q1 net profit was up 132 percent at Rs 10.7 crore against Rs 4.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 49.5 percent at Rs 120.7 crore against Rs 80.8 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 16.7 crore and margin was up at 13.9 percent.

13:10 hrs Hawkins Cooker was quoting at Rs 2,950, up Rs 126.95, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil