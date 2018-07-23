Havells shares spike 10% after Q1 earnings performance; brokerages see 9-30% upside

Havells India share price climbed 9.6 percent to hit a record high of Rs 613.20 on Monday after solid earnings growth in June quarter.

The fast moving electrical equipment maker posted a 73.3 percent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 210.4 crore for the first quarter beating estimates, on the back of a 39.5 percent rise in total income.

Havells said the figures for Q1FY18 include business of Lloyd Consumer Division and hence not comparable with Q1FY19.

In May 2017, Havells India had announced the completion of its acquisition of Lloyd Consumer Durable Business Division (Lloyd Consumer). The acquisition was at an enterprise value of Rs 1,600 crore on a debt free, cash free basis.

For the first quarter of FY19, Havells saw a 39.5 percent increase in its net sales for the quarter ended June to Rs 2,596.34 crore YoY.

The net revenue (excluding Lloyd) for Q1FY19 grew by 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,888 crore. The EBITDA (excluding Lloyd) for Q1FY19 grew by 60 percent YoY to Rs 255 crore.

Among the segments of business, Lloyd Consumer that was merged into Havells India in May 2017, saw a 160 percent increase YoY in revenue to Rs 708.13 crore in Q1. The electrical consumer durables segment saw a 29.5 percent growth YoY in revenue to Rs 475.86 crore.

Switchgears saw a 13.6 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 404.10 crore in Q1. The cable segment that constitutes the largest portion of the company’s revenues saw a 4.2 percent growth YoY to Rs 749.93 crore in Q1. However, the lighting and fixtures segment saw a 5 percent decrease in revenue YoY to Rs 258.32 crore.

Brokerage houses remained positive on the stock and expect 9-30 percent upside in the stock after this earnings report.

Morgan Stanley: Overweight | Target: Rs 642 | Return: 15%

Reduction in GST rates for some products is marginally positive for the company. We see faster revenue generation for company in the medium term.

Investec: Buy | Target: Rs 645 | Return: 15%

Results were better than expectations, both for electrical business & Lloyd. Company will benefit from premiumisation trends and market share gains for organised sector.

Company will also benefit from affordable housing.

Credit Suisse: Buy | Target: Rs 725 | Return: 30%

Credit Suisse has maintained Outperform rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 725 from Rs 650 per share after raising earnings estimates by 2 percent.

The growth was broadbased on healthy revenue growth & margin expansion. Ex-Lloyd business saw strong 22 percent revenue growth.

Edelweiss Securities: Buy | Target: Rs 640 | Return: 14%

Havells India began FY19 with a bang—robust spurt across segments driving PAT beat versus consensus.

Key highlights: a) strong growth in switchgears and cable & wires on a low base; b) sharpened management focus leading to ECD and Lloyd clocking better-than-expected numbers; and c) improvement in profitability due to multiple factors—better pricing in AC & switchgears and strong spurt in premium fans.

We retain Havells as top pick given: i) 96 percent market coverage; ii) strong focus on premium segments; and iii) reasonable upside from the Lloyd business over the medium to long term—early benefits apparent.

Motilal Oswal: Buy | Target: Rs 645 | Return: 15%

We believe Havells has built a strong business franchise, given its (a) successful development of brand, distribution and product portfolio, (b) demonstrated track record of accelerating growth via new launches, (c) healthy dividend payout and (d) robust return ratios.

Dolat Capital: Buy | Target: Rs 672 | Return: 20%

Q1 was a good quarter with inline margins and PAT. Core Havells at 19 percent helped by the base of a pre-GST quarter last year. Expected revival of real estate in second half of FY19 will push core segments.

We increased FY19/20 earnings marginally by 2/1 percent leading to an increase in target price to Rs 672. Structural growth story should continue, and we maintain our positive view on the company.

Reliance Securities: Buy | Target: Rs 650 | Return: 16%

Havells has posted a better-than-estimated performance in Q1FY19 led by higher margin in cable & wire and electrical consumer durable (ECD) segments.

The company has reported sustained revenue growth with robust improvement across product verticals. Last year during 1Q FY18, the performance was sluggish due to GST transition and channel destocking.

With the acquisition of Lloyd, Havells has forayed into $15bn consumer durable industry, and we continue to remain optimistic on the growth potential on the back of low penetration, rising urbanisation and rising middle class.

Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy | Target: Rs 680 | Return: 22%

We are optimistic about Havells business growth, owing to improving consumption dynamics along with superior execution capabilities (quick turnaround in Lloyd w.r.t. margin and working capital).

We like Havells owing to its (1) Strong brand positioning, (2) Focus on dealer/distributor network expansion, (3) Consistent new launches in consumer durables and Lloyd segment, (4) Market share gain with margin expansion, (5) Acquisition of Lloyd’s, provided entry into low penetrated categories and (6) Improving core RoCE more than 35 percent (impacted by Lloyd’s acquisition).

During FY18-21E we expect Havells (core) to deliver 15/20 percent revenue/EBITDA CAGR, while, Lloyd to deliver 15/27 percent CAGR.

Phillip Capital: Neutral | Target: Rs 610 | Return: 9%

Havells will trade at premium valuations due to its strong brand & distribution reach. We maintained target multiple of 40x On FY20 EPS and see a limited room for the upside.

At 14:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 608.35, up Rs 48.85, or 8.73 percent on the BSE.

The above report is compiled from inputs available on public domain. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.