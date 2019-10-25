App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells shares fall 2% after CLSA downgrades stock, cuts target price

CLSA cut the FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively, and said the slowdown in construction and real estate sector would impact growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Havells India fell over 2 percent in early trade on BSE on October 25 after global brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy' and cut the target price by 7.23 percent to Rs 770 from Rs 830.

The competitive intensity in LED panels was a major reason for a sharp drop in the margins of Lloyd, CLSA said.

The brokerage has cut the FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively, and said the slowdown in construction and real estate sector would impact growth.

Close

"Lloyd’s margins will continue to remain subdued, but we remain positive on Lloyd’s long-term strategy. We see the company as the best play on housing market revival," CLSA said.

related news

Jefferies, however, has maintained a 'buy' call on Havells, with a target price of Rs 845 and said Lloyd revamp was in progress.

"Lloyd was impacted by an industry-wide disruption in panel TVs and the management is expecting H2 margins to be better than H1. We view the company as a quality franchise, with strong mix and market shares and due to its reach and financials," said Jefferies.

Jefferies added that the cut in corporate tax would boost the earnings . The foreign brokerage firm expects the company's sales and PAT at 13 percent and over 20 percent CAGR over FY19-22.

Havells India reported a 1.5 percent year-on-year rise in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit to Rs 181.4 crore. Revenue rose 1.8 percent to Rs 2,230.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.8 percent to Rs 234 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 150 bps at 10.5 percent.

Shares of Havells were trading 0.74 percent lower at Rs 664.95 on BSE at 0950 hours.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 10:11 am

tags #BSE #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6