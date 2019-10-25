Havells shares fall 2% after CLSA downgrades stock, cuts target price

Havells India fell over 2 percent in early trade on BSE on October 25 after global brokerage firm CLSA downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy' and cut the target price by 7.23 percent to Rs 770 from Rs 830.

The competitive intensity in LED panels was a major reason for a sharp drop in the margins of Lloyd, CLSA said.

The brokerage has cut the FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively, and said the slowdown in construction and real estate sector would impact growth.

"Lloyd’s margins will continue to remain subdued, but we remain positive on Lloyd’s long-term strategy. We see the company as the best play on housing market revival," CLSA said.

Jefferies, however, has maintained a 'buy' call on Havells, with a target price of Rs 845 and said Lloyd revamp was in progress.

"Lloyd was impacted by an industry-wide disruption in panel TVs and the management is expecting H2 margins to be better than H1. We view the company as a quality franchise, with strong mix and market shares and due to its reach and financials," said Jefferies.

Jefferies added that the cut in corporate tax would boost the earnings . The foreign brokerage firm expects the company's sales and PAT at 13 percent and over 20 percent CAGR over FY19-22.

Havells India reported a 1.5 percent year-on-year rise in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit to Rs 181.4 crore. Revenue rose 1.8 percent to Rs 2,230.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.8 percent to Rs 234 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 150 bps at 10.5 percent.