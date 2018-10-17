Havells likely to report muted Q2 PAT, but revenues may see double-digit growth

Havells India, which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended September on October 17, may see a marginal fall in net profit but revenues are expected to grow in double digits, according to Motilal Oswal estimates.

The domestic brokerage firm expect the net profit of Havells India to fall by 1 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 169.3 crore for the September quarter. But, sequentially, the net profit could see a dip of 22.7 percent, said the report.

Standalone revenues are expected to grow by 10 percent YoY, driven by revenue growth from electrical consumer durables segment (18.2 percent YoY), and Switchgear (+15 percent YoY).

Lloyd Electric is expected to register 7.5 percent YoY growth driven by primary channel filling in new markets where it was not present earlier, added the Motilal Oswal note.

The brokerage firm expects the cables segment to register a muted 3.6 percent YoY growth, impacted by a decline in copper prices on QoQ basis. On the other hand, gross margin is expected to remain stable at 42.2 percent. Operating margin may decline 170 basis points YoY to 12.9 percent, impacted by weak performance in cables and Lloyd Electric.

Ambit Capital sees 2.5 percent rise in net profit for Havells India to Rs 175 crore and 16.7 percent fall when compared sequentially.

“We model the organic growth of 13 percent in Havells India and 15 percent for Lloyd. We expect Lloyd to report 6 percent margins and Havells to report 13.5 percent in margins,” added the report.