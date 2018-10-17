App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells likely to report muted Q2 PAT, but revenues may see double-digit growth

Standalone revenues are expected to grow by 10 percent on a YoY basis, driven by revenue growth from electrical consumer durables segment (18.2 percent YoY), and Switchgear (+15 percent YoY)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Havells India, which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended September on October 17, may see a marginal fall in net profit but revenues are expected to grow in double digits, according to Motilal Oswal estimates.

The domestic brokerage firm expect the net profit of Havells India to fall by 1 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 169.3 crore for the September quarter. But, sequentially, the net profit could see a dip of 22.7 percent, said the report.

Standalone revenues are expected to grow by 10 percent YoY, driven by revenue growth from electrical consumer durables segment (18.2 percent YoY), and Switchgear (+15 percent YoY).

Lloyd Electric is expected to register 7.5 percent YoY growth driven by primary channel filling in new markets where it was not present earlier, added the Motilal Oswal note.

related news

The brokerage firm expects the cables segment to register a muted 3.6 percent YoY growth, impacted by a decline in copper prices on QoQ basis. On the other hand, gross margin is expected to remain stable at 42.2 percent. Operating margin may decline 170 basis points YoY to 12.9 percent, impacted by weak performance in cables and Lloyd Electric.

Ambit Capital sees 2.5 percent rise in net profit for Havells India to Rs 175 crore and 16.7 percent fall when compared sequentially.

“We model the organic growth of 13 percent in Havells India and 15 percent for Lloyd. We expect Lloyd to report 6 percent margins and Havells to report 13.5 percent in margins,” added the report.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:19 am

tags #Business #earnings #Havells India #markets #Results Poll

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.