Havells India reports in-line earnings in Q3; analysts raise price target

Havells India shares traded flat amid consolidation on January 23 as the third quarter earnings seem to have been priced in. The stock rallied 5 percent in the previous session after quarterly numbers.

It was quoting at Rs 713.40, up Rs 2, or 0.28 percent on the BSE, at 1205 hours IST.

The electrical equipment maker reported a 10 percent on year growth in the third quarter net profit at Rs 195.7 crore and 28 percent growth in revenue at Rs 2,518.4 crore for the quarter.

The electric consumer durables segment saw its highest growth in revenue in the third quarter, showing a 33.5 percent on year increase in revenue at Rs 555.23 crore. This, put together with Lloyd Consumer, accounted for Rs 912.4 crore, which was 36.2 percent of the quarter’s revenue from operations.

Cables, Havells' largest standalone revenue segment, saw a 31.1 percent YoY growth in Q3 to Rs 820.31 crore. Its revenues from switchgears grew 20.9 percent to Rs 416.21 crore. Lighting and fixtures segment grew 28.7 percent to Rs 369.51 crore.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12.3 percent to Rs 294.6 crore, but operating profit margin contracted to 11.7 percent from 13.3 percent YoY.

Here is the analysis of earnings by brokerage houses:

HSBC: Buy | Target: Rs 750 | Return: 5 percent

Revenue growth was extremely robust and broad-based, but margin was weak though outlook is for a sharp recovery, said HSBC which expects strong earnings growth momentum to continue in FY20/21.

Hence it retained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 750.

CLSA: Outperform | Target: Rs 775 | Return: 9 percent

Havells continued its growth momentum with surprising revenue growth across categories, said CLSA, adding lighting margin showed improvement indicating a strong competitive positioning.

The research house increased its FY19/20 estimates by 1/3 percent. It retained outperform call and raised price target to Rs 775 from Rs 720 earlier.

Jefferies: Buy | Target: Rs 830 | Return: 17 percent

The global investment firm said it continues to stay bullish on company, given market leadership and varied product mix. It has raised FY19-21 EPS estimates 5-6 percent and sees margin improvement of over 80 bps to 13.7 percent by FY21.

Over FY18-21, Jefferies estimates company's sales/EPS CAGR at 17/22 percent. It maintained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 830 from Rs 790 earlier.

Citi: Neutral | Target: Rs 783 | Return: 10 percent

Citi raised its target price to Rs 783 from Rs 726 earlier as it increased FY19/20 EPS estimates 11/8 percent on the back of 9/11 percent revenue increase.

