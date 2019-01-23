App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India reports in-line earnings in Q3; analysts raise price target

Revenue growth was extremely robust & broad-based, but margin was weak though outlook is for a sharp recovery, said HSBC which expects strong earnings growth momentum to continue in FY20/21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Havells India shares traded flat amid consolidation on January 23 as the third quarter earnings seem to have been priced in. The stock rallied 5 percent in the previous session after quarterly numbers.

It was quoting at Rs 713.40, up Rs 2, or 0.28 percent on the BSE, at 1205 hours IST.

The electrical equipment maker reported a 10 percent on year growth in the third quarter net profit at Rs 195.7 crore and 28 percent growth in revenue at Rs 2,518.4 crore for the quarter.

The electric consumer durables segment saw its highest growth in revenue in the third quarter, showing a 33.5 percent on year increase in revenue at Rs 555.23 crore. This, put together with Lloyd Consumer, accounted for Rs 912.4 crore, which was 36.2 percent of the quarter’s revenue from operations.

related news

Cables, Havells' largest standalone revenue segment, saw a 31.1 percent YoY growth in Q3 to Rs 820.31 crore. Its revenues from switchgears grew 20.9 percent to Rs 416.21 crore. Lighting and fixtures segment grew 28.7 percent to Rs 369.51 crore.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12.3 percent to Rs 294.6 crore, but operating profit margin contracted to 11.7 percent from 13.3 percent YoY.

Here is the analysis of earnings by brokerage houses:

HSBC: Buy | Target: Rs 750 | Return: 5 percent

Revenue growth was extremely robust and broad-based, but margin was weak though outlook is for a sharp recovery, said HSBC which expects strong earnings growth momentum to continue in FY20/21.

Hence it retained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 750.

CLSA: Outperform | Target: Rs 775 | Return: 9 percent

Havells continued its growth momentum with surprising revenue growth across categories, said CLSA, adding lighting margin showed improvement indicating a strong competitive positioning.

The research house increased its FY19/20 estimates by 1/3 percent. It retained outperform call and raised price target to Rs 775 from Rs 720 earlier.

Jefferies: Buy | Target: Rs 830 | Return: 17 percent

The global investment firm said it continues to stay bullish on company, given market leadership and varied product mix. It has raised FY19-21 EPS estimates 5-6 percent and sees margin improvement of over 80 bps to 13.7 percent by FY21.

Over FY18-21, Jefferies estimates company's sales/EPS CAGR at 17/22 percent. It maintained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 830 from Rs 790 earlier.

Citi: Neutral | Target: Rs 783 | Return: 10 percent

Citi raised its target price to Rs 783 from Rs 726 earlier as it increased FY19/20 EPS estimates 11/8 percent on the back of 9/11 percent revenue increase.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Havells India #Result Analysis #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.