App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India climbs 3% after CARE reaffirms ratings

CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AAA" on Havells' long-term bank facilities and "CARE A1+" on the short-term bank facilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Havells India climbed over 3 percent intraday on October 15 after the company said rating agency CARE has reaffirmed the ratings assigned to its bank facilities.

CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AAA" on Havells' long-term bank facilities and "CARE A1+" on the short-term bank facilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The electrical equipment manufacturing firm has said it will release its September quarter earnings on October 23.

Close

Brokerage ICICI Direct expects Havells to report a net profit at Rs 190.7 crore, up 6.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Net sales are expected to increase by 8.2 percent YoY - down 12.6 percent QoQ - to Rs 2,371.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Shares of Havells India traded 2.83 percent up at Rs 671.50 on BSE around 1210 hours.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Havells India #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.