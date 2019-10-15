Havells India climbs 3% after CARE reaffirms ratings

Shares of Havells India climbed over 3 percent intraday on October 15 after the company said rating agency CARE has reaffirmed the ratings assigned to its bank facilities.

CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AAA" on Havells' long-term bank facilities and "CARE A1+" on the short-term bank facilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The electrical equipment manufacturing firm has said it will release its September quarter earnings on October 23.

Brokerage ICICI Direct expects Havells to report a net profit at Rs 190.7 crore, up 6.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Net sales are expected to increase by 8.2 percent YoY - down 12.6 percent QoQ - to Rs 2,371.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.