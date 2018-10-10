App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Have started booking orders for Q3FY19, says HEG's Raju Rastogi

Shares of the graphite product manufacturing company jumped 20 percent on October 10 after BofAML initiated coverage of the stock.

Moneycontrol News 

HEG has started booking orders for Q3FY19, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Raju Rastogi told CNBC-TV18.

Shares of the graphite product manufacturing company jumped 20 percent on October 10 after Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) initiated coverage of its stock.

BofAML initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,600. BofAML also initiated coverage of Graphite India.

Rastogi said that he does not see price of graphite electrodes coming down. He added that prices are seeing flatness in certain categories of electrodes.

Capacity and demand for graphite electrodes are matching and are now close to balancing each other.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:02 pm

