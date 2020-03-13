App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Have seen much worse in the past, says Principal Eco Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on market crash

On March 13, the Indian stock market hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis, halting trading for 45 minutes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is not insulated from the turmoil global financial markets, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal told CNBC-TV18.

On March 13, the Indian stock market hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis, halting trading for 45 minutes.

"Have seen much worse on trading floors in the past," Sanyal told the news channel.

Close
(This copy will be updated with further developments.)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Economy #markets #Sanjev Sanyal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.