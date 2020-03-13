Have seen much worse in the past, says Principal Eco Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on market crash

India is not insulated from the turmoil global financial markets, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal told CNBC-TV18.

On March 13, the Indian stock market hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis, halting trading for 45 minutes.

"Have seen much worse on trading floors in the past," Sanyal told the news channel.

