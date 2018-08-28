Have banks adequately provided for stressed power, EPC, telecom & defence assets?

Prabhudas Lilladher

The blasé attitude being displayed by a section of the market may well turn out to be the perfect calm before the storm unless the Supreme Court grants a stay on the February 12 circular of the Reserve Bank of India as requested by Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI).

If granted a stay, it will only help in kicking the can to the future. Is the market displaying a false sense of comfort in so far as the corporate-focused banks’ provisioning requirements for these approximately Rs 3.6 lakh crore of stressed assets are concerned?

Rs 1.77 lakh crore are stressed power sector assets. With no or partial fuel supply agreements and/or power purchase agreements and many plants in various stages of completion will the loss-to-default ratio not range between 50 to 70%? Against this, how much have the banks provided for?

Some media reports suggest that Rs 70,000 crore out of these are ‘close to resolution’. State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said publicly that Rs 17,000 crore of power assets where the bank is a lender are ‘close to resolution’.

Let us assume that the rest (Rs 53,000 crore) could be assets held by other banks. How much is the provisioning level on the remaining Rs 100,000 crore of assets which are not close to resolution?

The additional around Rs 1.8 lakh crore of non-power assets belong to sectors such as engineering, production and construction; defence, telecom etc. Many defaulting EPC entities by the very nature of their business would entail a massive loss-to-default ratio of around 70 to 90 percent.

Similarly, a massive rise in competitive intensity has taken its toll on smaller telecom players with the Big 3 mortally wounding them.

Lastly, not much progress has happened as far as private sector participation in defence contracts is concerned. This is putting immense stress on those private sector players that had invested aggressively in building up capacities in the hope of garnering large defence contracts.

Unless the banking sector acknowledges the enormity of the issue at hand and starts making realistic provisioning, the unease on the sanctity of the book value will continue to haunt various stakeholders

The author is CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager - PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.