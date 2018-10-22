App
Markets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro Products gains 4% after Sept quarter numbers

Revenue rose 11.3 percent at Rs 1,187 crore against Rs 1,067 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Hatsun Agro Products gained 4 percent intraday Monday after company declared its second quarter numbers.

The company's Q2 net profit was at Rs 38.3 crore against Rs 38.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The operating profit or EBITDA rose 17.4 percent at Rs 123.5 crore and margin was up at 10.4 percent.

At 13:10 hrs Hatsun Agro Products was quoting at Rs 612.05, down Rs 10.25, or 1.65 percent.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 01:21 pm

