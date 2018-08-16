Hathway Cable stock corrects 7% after company posts loss in Q1

Hathway Cable and Datacom stock price corrected 7 percent intraday on Thursday after the cable operator posted loss for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 2.63 crore against profit at Rs 27.16 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 0.6 percent to Rs 129.8 crore against Rs 129 crore in year-ago period.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 4.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 46.88 crore, but margin expanded to 2 percent compared to 0.84 percent in same period last year

At 11:37 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 17.75, down 3.79 percent on the BSE.