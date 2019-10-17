Hathway Cable shares jump 5% after the firm narrows loss in Q2

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped almost 5 percent on the BSE on October 17, a day after the company had reported narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2.42 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 84.70 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 28.87 percent to Rs 510.77 crore during the period under review as against Rs 396.33 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses were at Rs 509.59 crore as against Rs 474.80 crore, up 7.32 percent.