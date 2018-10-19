Hathway Cable jumps 10%, but Den Networks falls 4% post RIL deal

Hathway Cable shares rallied as much as 10 percent in morning, but Den Networks corrected more than 4 percent on Friday after Reliance Industries decided to take controlling stake in both cable TV distribution companies.

Den Networks gained more than 4 percent in early trade but wiped out those gains to trade more than 4 percent lower.

Den Networks rallied more than 10 percent and Hathway Cable gained nearly 18 percent in last few sessions ahead of this deal announcement. Both stocks corrected 28 percent and 26 percent year-to-date.

Hathway Cable, on Wednesday, announced raising funds to the tune of Rs 2,940 crore through preferential allotment to Reliance Jio, the subsidiary of Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Group-led Reliance Industries.

The company told stock exchanges that the money was being raised by creating, offering, issuing and allotting, in one or more tranches, 90.88 crore preferential shares. This is at an issue price of Rs 32.35 per equity share.

On same day, Den Networks also announced that it is raising Rs 2,045 crore through a preferential allotment to Reliance Jio.

The company will be creating, offering, issuing and allotting, in one or more tranches 28,14,48,000 preferential equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 72.66 per equity share.

Brokerage houses had pegged the deal to be positive for Reliance Industries as it would increase its broadband business.

"Deal will give Reliance Industries access to broadband homes and subscribers, and will drive market share gains and help gain wallet share among consumers at top-end," CLSA had said in its research note.

Macquarie said the primary benefit of this deal would be gaining access to the last mile, and the deal will strengthen the bargaining power of Hathway and Den with regard to broadcasters.

IDFC Securities also said the RIL deal is the best thing that could happen to Hathway and Den. "The deal will address leverage, capex and competition issues. RIL invested in multiple system operator (MSOs) to get access to local cable operators (LCOs) given their fragmented nature."

But this well capitalised and consolidated MSO space is negative for broadcasters & DTH players, the research house said. Hence, while maintaining outperformer rating on Dish TV, it slashed target price to Rs 84 from Rs 111 (potential upside of 67 percent).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also said Dish TV is likely to be vulnerable from RIL's acquisitions. "We see pressure on high ARPU/HD subscribers which would pressure overall ARPU."

Hathway & Den will use funds to upgrade existing infrastructure, it said.

At 09:55 hours IST, the stock of Den Networks was quoting at Rs 72.80, down Rs 2.90, or 3.83 percent while Hathway Cable and Datacom was up 3.05 percent at Rs 30.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.