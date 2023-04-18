 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hathway Cable declines on poor Q4 show

Shivam Shukla
Apr 18, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

The stock has given a negative 34.36 percent return over the last year, underperforming the Nifty that gained 2.96 percent during the period

Hathway Cable

The shares of Hathway Cable dropped 4 percent in early trade on April 18, a day after the cable TV & fibre internet providers reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.42 crore in the January-March period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

However, Hathway Cable revenue from operations was at Rs 459.59 crore, up 2.40 per cent from Rs 448.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Its revenue from the broadband business was at Rs 159.16 crore and Rs 300.43 crore from the cable TV business.

Its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, declined 49.85 percent to Rs 65.37 crore. It was Rs 130.35 crore in FY22.