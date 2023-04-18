Hathway Cable declines on poor Q4 show

The shares of Hathway Cable dropped 4 percent in early trade on April 18, a day after the cable TV & fibre internet providers reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.42 crore in the January-March period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

However, Hathway Cable revenue from operations was at Rs 459.59 crore, up 2.40 per cent from Rs 448.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Its revenue from the broadband business was at Rs 159.16 crore and Rs 300.43 crore from the cable TV business.

Its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, declined 49.85 percent to Rs 65.37 crore. It was Rs 130.35 crore in FY22.

Hathway Cable's revenue from operations was up 3.64 percent to Rs 1,858.44 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,793.02 crore a year ago. The board of Hathway Cable & Datacom has appointed Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as the Chief Executive Officer.

Stock performance Hathway Cable has given a negative 34.36 percent return in the last year, underperforming the Nifty which has given a return of 2.96 percent over the same period. The same underperformance has been observed in the Hathway Cable share over a longer period of five years as well. The stock has lost 66.93 percent, whereas the benchmark index has given a positive return of 67.38 percent. At 10.45 am, Hathway Cable was trading 3.42 percent lower at Rs 12.80 on BSE.

