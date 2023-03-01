 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Has India's GDP taken a turn for the better or worse? Depends on how you look at it

Aparna Iyer
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Growth in private consumption, the bedrock of India’s economic growth, dropped sharply to a mere 2.1 percent in the December quarter. Consumer sentiment indices may show that Indians are optimistic but they are clearly not putting their wallet where their mouth is

India’s economic growth is slowing. The question is how badly. The October-December Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.4 percent was the slowest in three quarters. What’s worse is this growth comes on top of a modest 5.2 percent gain in the corresponding period of FY22.

The internals of GDP growth data give more reason to worry. Manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) shrank 1.12 percent, the second straight quarter of contraction for the sector. One more quarter of contraction would mean India has a manufacturing recession underway. Analysts believe the odds of this happening are high.

Services growth, too, has slowed; the GVA growth for the third quarter, at 6.19 percent, was again the slowest in three quarters.

Nomura warns that growth has peaked and that coming quarters would steadily moderate. “We believe India’s growth cycle has peaked, and a combination of weaker global growth and tight domestic and global financial conditions could further impair the growth drivers viz. exports, investment and discretionary consumption,” analysts at the brokerage wrote in a note.