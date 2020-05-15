Has Franklin Templeton fiasco paved way for more AMCs to close funds?

Gaurav Garg

Franklin Templeton shut down six of its open-ended debt mutual funds with effect from April 23, 2020. These funds deployed strategies to generate high returns by taking high risk by investing in low-rated corporates where there was a significant credit risk. These funds were shut down by the organization due to the redemption pressure and liquidity issues it was facing.

These schemes have chosen to have a high proportion of high-risk securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during almost 12 months available. They have chosen high risk to provide high returns. However, during COVID-19 uncertainty, they could not cope up with the redemption pressure.

Before anything else, if you have invested in any of these funds, there will be no purchases and redemptions made in these funds post-the cut-off time. You can no longer redeem your money and your investment is locked in these funds until the fund house makes further payments. You cannot access it. Purchases or redemptions through SIPs, STPs and SWPs will not be allowed henceforth.

SEBI has advised Franklin Templeton India to focus on refunding investors' money at the earliest possible. The Franklin management said that there could be staggered payments made to investors from the wound-up funds, in the form of coupon payments and maturity proceeds. The mutual fund house would publish NAV on a daily basis and would also let its investors know their exit strategy. Investors need not pay any management fee till their complete redemption with effect from April 24, 2020.

Mutual funds are now facing challenges due to redemption pressure, lower trading volumes in the bond market, and mark to market losses. This move of Franklin Templeton could lead other fund houses to look at closing down debt funds with high credit risk, to large redemptions and further accentuate the problem for low-rated debt securities, making it difficult to realize the reasonable value in the near term.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.)

