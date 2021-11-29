Market LIVE Updates: Indices flat amid volatility, metals gain, RIL, Hindalco top gainers

November 29, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

Buzzing stock: Tarsons Products suffered over 8 percent intraday decline on November 29 on the back of a rush to book profit. Experts advised holding Tarsons Products for the long term. “It is a leading Indian supplier to the life sciences sector with a strong brand recognition, quality products, and available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis,” said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

On November 26, Pacific Assets Trust Plc acquired 6,14,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per unit, and First Sentier Investors ICVC SI Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund bought 8,17,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 apiece on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.