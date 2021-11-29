MARKET NEWS

English
Market LIVE Updates
November 29, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices flat amid volatility, metals gain, RIL, Hindalco top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except IT and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fall 1 percent each.

    Sensex57,150.7443.59 +0.08%
    Nifty 5017,021.35-5.10 -0.03%
    Nifty Bank35,867.75-157.75 -0.44%
    Nifty 50 17,021.35 -5.10 (-0.03%)
    Mon, Nov 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco428.0011.00 +2.64%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports693.75-23.40 -3.26%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34756.50150.40 +0.43%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Midcap 10029534.70-385.70 -1.29%


  • November 29, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Tarsons Products suffered over 8 percent intraday decline on November 29 on the back of a rush to book profit. Experts advised holding Tarsons Products for the long term. “It is a leading Indian supplier to the life sciences sector with a strong brand recognition, quality products, and available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis,” said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

    On November 26, Pacific Assets Trust Plc acquired 6,14,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per unit, and First Sentier Investors ICVC SI Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund bought 8,17,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 apiece on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Paytm shares slip as company's operational loss widens in Q2 FY22

    Shares of Paytm on November 29 slipped over 3 percent at open before recouping most losses and trading marginally lower at Rs 1,780 on the BSE.

    One 97 Communications which operates Paytm, on November 27, said its losses had inched up to Rs 474 crore during the quarter ended in September against Rs 437 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Nifty FMCG index fell 1 percent dragged by the Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian benchmarks has started today on negative note amid mixed global cues. Traders may take note of Commerce and Industry Minister statement that bilateral trade between India and Canada stands at $10 billion currently and there is tremendous potential to take it to much higher levels. 
    There will be some cautiousness as new Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly increasing in different parts of the world threatened to derail economic recoveries. 

    There may be some buzz in the banking stocks as RBI released the rules of ownership and corporate structure of private banks in India. Our research suggests that the levels of 16800 may act as an important support level in the market. If the market unable to sustain the level of 16800, we can expect it to trade till the lower range of 16500-16300.

  • November 29, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Market Updates:

    Market has erased all the intraday losses and trading near the day's high level with Nifty above 17000.

    The Sensex was up 109.99 points or 0.19% at 57217.14, and the Nifty was up 21.00 points or 0.12% at 17047.50. About 785 shares have advanced, 2160 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    As expected the markets opened weak post Friday's close where the index failed to close above 17200. The short term is weak and the medium term is now shaping up to become weak too. 

    If we trade below 17000 on a closing basis, the Nifty can slip further to 16500. On the upside, the resistance is at 17500 and unless we do not get past that on a closing basis, any up move can be strategically used to go short on the markets.

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on SBI

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the State Bank of India for contravention of provision of sub section (2) of Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, company said in its release.

    At 09:42 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 468.10, down Rs 2.40, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    BSE Realty index fell 2 percent dragged by the Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price fell nearly 5 percent on November 29 after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) dropped the company from some of its climate Change indices.

    "We are disappointed by MSCI’s decision to drop Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) from some of its Climate Change indices," company clarifies in its press release.

    Adani Enterprises owns the Carmichael project. Adani Ports became a wholly-owned subsidiary in August 2020 for haulage operations from the Carmichael mine to Adani’s North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT). Earlier in March, the BRC ownership was transferred to Adani Global Pte.

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index shed 2 percent dragged by the Hindustan Copper, APL Apollo, Ratnamani Metals

  • November 29, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

