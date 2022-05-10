 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower; S&P below 4,000, Nasdaq slips 4%, Asia weak

Rakesh Patil
May 10, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 16,210.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets trade lower 1 percent each, tracking weak US markets.

May 10, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Prudent Corporate Advisory mobilises Rs 159.43 crore from anchor investors:

Retail wealth management services company Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on May 9 garnered Rs 159.43 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering. The offer will open for subscription on May 10.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 25,30,651 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 630 per share.

Marquee investors who showed interest in the company through anchor book included HSBC, Kuber India Fund, Societe Generale, DSP Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, L&T Mutual Fund, Quantum Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, UTI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Kotak Mutual Fund.

The company is planning to raise Rs 539 crore through its IPO.

The initial public offering of 85,49,340 equity shares comprises an offer for sale of 82,81,340 shares by Wagner, an affiliate of US-based private equity investor TA Associates. Selling shareholder Shirish Patel will also sell up to 2.68 lakh shares via OFS.

May 10, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Crude Oil Updates:

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook.

Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.

May 10, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

May 10, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Gold Prices Update:

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,854.10.

May 10, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Ambuja, ACC

Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.

May 10, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

Bitcoin drops as Wall Street shares tumble

Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday, dropping in tandem with slumping U.S. equity markets amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening path.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, bitcoin dropped to as low as $30,331.28, falling for a fifth consecutive session. Bitcoin was last down 9.8% at $30,724.

Bitcoin has dropped 19% so far in May, losing more than half its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November last year.

The S&P 500 on Monday hit its lowest since April 2021, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares. Nasdaq was down more than 3%, while Apple shares also fell more than 3% and were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

May 10, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

Tod’S S.P.A and Reliance Brands enter a multi-year franchise agreement

RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) commences a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A. With this long-term Franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

May 10, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries

Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17% so far this year.

Across Asia, share indexes were a sea of red. The Nikkei lost 0.9%, Australian shares shed 2.5% and Korean stocks lost 2%.

S&P 500 stock futures and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6%.