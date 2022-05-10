Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower; S&P below 4,000, Nasdaq slips 4%, Asia weak

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 16,210.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets trade lower 1 percent each, tracking weak US markets.
Prudent Corporate Advisory mobilises Rs 159.43 crore from anchor investors:
Retail wealth management services company Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on May 9 garnered Rs 159.43 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering. The offer will open for subscription on May 10.
The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 25,30,651 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 630 per share.
Marquee investors who showed interest in the company through anchor book included HSBC, Kuber India Fund, Societe Generale, DSP Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, L&T Mutual Fund, Quantum Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, UTI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Kotak Mutual Fund.
The company is planning to raise Rs 539 crore through its IPO.
The initial public offering of 85,49,340 equity shares comprises an offer for sale of 82,81,340 shares by Wagner, an affiliate of US-based private equity investor TA Associates. Selling shareholder Shirish Patel will also sell up to 2.68 lakh shares via OFS.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook.
Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.
Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,854.10.
JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Ambuja, ACC
Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.
The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.
Bitcoin drops as Wall Street shares tumble
Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday, dropping in tandem with slumping U.S. equity markets amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening path.
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, bitcoin dropped to as low as $30,331.28, falling for a fifth consecutive session. Bitcoin was last down 9.8% at $30,724.
Bitcoin has dropped 19% so far in May, losing more than half its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November last year.
The S&P 500 on Monday hit its lowest since April 2021, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares. Nasdaq was down more than 3%, while Apple shares also fell more than 3% and were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
Tod’S S.P.A and Reliance Brands enter a multi-year franchise agreement
RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) commences a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A. With this long-term Franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.
The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.
Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries
Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17% so far this year.
Across Asia, share indexes were a sea of red. The Nikkei lost 0.9%, Australian shares shed 2.5% and Korean stocks lost 2%.
S&P 500 stock futures and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6%.
LIC IPO garners Rs 43,933 crore:
The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered good demand from investors as it received bids worth Rs 43,933.5 crore till May 9, the final day of bidding, which was more than double the issue size. The issue was opened on May 4.
The offer was subscribed 2.95 times as investors put in bids for 47.82 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.20 crore shares, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.
The participation by policyholders remained quite strong as they bid 6.12 times the allotted quota and the value of shares subscribed for was Rs 12,034 crore. Click To Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 120.50 points or 0.74 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,171 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
S&P 500 ends below 4,000 for 1st time since March 2021
The S&P 500 ended below 4,000 for the first time since late March 2021 and the Nasdaq dropped more than 4% on Monday in a selloff led by mega-cap growth shares as investors grew more concerned about rising interest rates.
The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since November 2020. Apple shares dropped 3.3% and were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. Microsoft Corp dropped 3.7% and Tesla Inc fell 9.1%.
Investors are worried about how aggressive the Federal Reserve will need to be to tame inflation. The U.S. central bank last week hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since November 2018 before easing on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 1.99%, to 32,245.7, while the S&P 500 lost 132.1 points, or 3.20%, to 3,991.24, its lowest close since March 31, 2021.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 521.41 points, or 4.29%, to 11,623.25.
The S&P 500 is now down 16.3% for the year so far.
Market on Monday:
Indian benchmark indices started yet another week on a negative note and ended lower on May 9 amid widespread selling, a stronger dollar, concerns over surging inflation and the prospect of aggressive monetary tightening.
The Sensex, which sank to the day’s low of 53,918.02, closed at 54,470.67, down 364.91 points or 0.67 percent. The Nifty slipped to 16,142.10 before closing at 16,301.90, down 109.40 points or 0.67 percent.
Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Divi’s Labs.
The BSE oil & gas, metal, FMCG, power and realty indices fell 1-2 percent, while IT index recovered from lows and ended on flat note.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices shedding nearly 2 percent each.
Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.