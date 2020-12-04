PlusFinancial Times
December 04, 2020 / 10:09 AM IST
Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty above 13,200; RBI keeps rate unchanged
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%. Auto, Infra and Metal indices gained 1 percent each.

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:06 AM IST

    RBI keeps rate unchanged: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%. It has maintained accommodative stance.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:56 AM IST
    Nifty Auto Index added 1 percent led by the Motherson Sumi, M&M, Eicher Motors:

    Nifty Auto Index added 1 percent led by the Motherson Sumi, M&M, Eicher Motors:
  • December 04, 2020 / 09:41 AM IST

    Fitch affirms SBI rating:

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed State Bank of India's (SBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is negative.

    The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-' and Support Rating (SR) at '2'.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:36 AM IST

    CLSA on UltraTech Cement:

    The large capacity expansion announced which should enable company to grow faster than the industry & improve profitability. With several players expanding capacity, pricing pressure could be a risk. Maintained buy call and raised target to Rs 5,900 from Rs 5,600 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • December 04, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST
  • December 04, 2020 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on December 4 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 98.43 points or 0.22% at 44731.08, and the Nifty was up 35.30 points or 0.27% at 13169.20. About 1067 shares have advanced, 224 shares declined, and 58 shares are unchanged.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flat to slightly positive opening on the back of flat global cues as investors made cautious moves, on vaccines update and stimulus negotiations in the US. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher on the back of developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front and hopes of a fiscal stimulus package.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 84.06 points or 0.19% at 44716.71, and the Nifty was up 27.90 points or 0.21% at 13161.80.

