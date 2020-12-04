Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty above 13,200; RBI keeps rate unchanged

December 04, 2020 / 09:09 AM IST

ICICIdirect:

Indian markets are likely to see a flat to slightly positive opening on the back of flat global cues as investors made cautious moves, on vaccines update and stimulus negotiations in the US. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher on the back of developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front and hopes of a fiscal stimulus package.