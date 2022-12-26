 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

Rakesh Patil
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, bank, capital goods, IT, metal, oil & gas and PSU bank indices up 1-4 percent, while pharma index down nearly 1 percent.

December 26, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Namrata Ashok Chotrani, has tendered her resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khadim India citing personal reasons.

December 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore via bonds on private placement basis

Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 582 crore via allotment of Additional Tier-1 bonds to 10 investors, at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum on a private placement basis.

December 26, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices extended the gain with Nifty around 18000.

The Sensex was up 647.79 points or 1.08% at 60493.08, and the Nifty was up 189.20 points or 1.06% at 17996. About 2679 shares have advanced, 596 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

December 26, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Tata Motors arm to supply and operate 1,500 electric buses for Delhi Transport Corporation

Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has received contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for operation of 1500 electric buses in New Delhi.

TML will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.

December 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Power Mech Projects has received Service Order / Letters of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13. Crores

December 26, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

BSE Oil & Gas index added 1.6 percent led by Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas

December 26, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Goldman Sachs Funds picks 1% stake in Landmark Cars

Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has picked nearly 1% stake in Landmark Cars by acquiring 3.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 466.55 per share.

However, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 3.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 463.82 per share.

Landmark Cars was quoting at Rs 449, down Rs 11.05, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

December 26, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Gold managed to edge marginally higher for yet another week amid mixed global cues. The surprise tweak from the Bank of Japan to allow government bonds to move in a wider range weakened the dollar and triggered a surge in precious metals. However, news reports of a surge in covid cases and lingering fear of the US Fed continuing with the rate hike regime derailed the momentum and trimmed gains in the final sessions. Eventually, the domestic gold near-month futures at MCX settled at 54,561 levels(+0.5%) and international gold closed at $1804.2(+0.22%).

We might see muted action next week with the beginning of the holiday season and the lack of any major events. Technically, indications are in the favor of consolidation, with the possibility of a marginal dip first.

On the domestic front, it may find support around the 53,900 zone while the 55,000+ zone would continue to act as a hurdle. While on the international bourses, we expect the range to be $1780-$1830. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and use a dip toward the lower band of the expected range to buy fresh as the overall trend is still bullish.