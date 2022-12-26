Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, bank, capital goods, IT, metal, oil & gas and PSU bank indices up 1-4 percent, while pharma index down nearly 1 percent.
Namrata Ashok Chotrani, has tendered her resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khadim India citing personal reasons.
Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore via bonds on private placement basis
Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 582 crore via allotment of Additional Tier-1 bonds to 10 investors, at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum on a private placement basis.
Rising cases of Covid infection in several countries, fear of further tightening of key policy rates by the Federal Reserve, and a growth threat of recession-like situation pose challenges for markets around the world
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices extended the gain with Nifty around 18000.
The Sensex was up 647.79 points or 1.08% at 60493.08, and the Nifty was up 189.20 points or 1.06% at 17996. About 2679 shares have advanced, 596 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors arm to supply and operate 1,500 electric buses for Delhi Transport Corporation
Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has received contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for operation of 1500 electric buses in New Delhi.
TML will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.
Power Mech Projects has received Service Order / Letters of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13. Crores
BSE Oil & Gas index added 1.6 percent led by Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas
Goldman Sachs Funds picks 1% stake in Landmark Cars
Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has picked nearly 1% stake in Landmark Cars by acquiring 3.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 466.55 per share.
However, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 3.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 463.82 per share.
Landmark Cars was quoting at Rs 449, down Rs 11.05, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Gold managed to edge marginally higher for yet another week amid mixed global cues. The surprise tweak from the Bank of Japan to allow government bonds to move in a wider range weakened the dollar and triggered a surge in precious metals. However, news reports of a surge in covid cases and lingering fear of the US Fed continuing with the rate hike regime derailed the momentum and trimmed gains in the final sessions. Eventually, the domestic gold near-month futures at MCX settled at 54,561 levels(+0.5%) and international gold closed at $1804.2(+0.22%).
We might see muted action next week with the beginning of the holiday season and the lack of any major events. Technically, indications are in the favor of consolidation, with the possibility of a marginal dip first.
On the domestic front, it may find support around the 53,900 zone while the 55,000+ zone would continue to act as a hurdle. While on the international bourses, we expect the range to be $1780-$1830. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and use a dip toward the lower band of the expected range to buy fresh as the overall trend is still bullish.
F&O Update
Alert | CBI arrests Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot
ASK Property Fund exits Delhi-based investment, books 2.5x profit
ASK Property Fund, the real estate private equity arm of the ASK Group, sold its investments in Eldeco Centre, a office and retail building in South Delhi.
The gross sale amount was Rs 120 crore, multiplying its investment 2.54 times and internal rate of return (IRR) stood at 21 percent, the fund house said.
“We identified this counter cyclical opportunity post demonetization and decided to capitalise on South Delhi’s robust commercial demand,” said Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASK Property Fund.
Motilal Oswal On Can Fin Homes
-Maintain Buy call, Target at Rs 630 per share
-There could be near-term transitory compression in margin
-It can sustain NIM of 3.3-3.4 percent in the medium term
-Model a loan book/PAT CAGR of 17%/19%, respectively, over FY22-25
-Despite the vacant MD/CEO position, business momentum has remained strong
Markets at 11 AM
Sensex is up 523.40 points or 0.87%at 60,368, and the Nifty is up 150.50 points or 0.85% at 17,957. About 2591 shares have advanced, 622 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Pharma index sheds 1 percent dragged by Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Ipca Lab
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should buy Suven Pharma and sell RBL Bank for short term
Traders are advised to avoid making aggressive bets for a while and wait for the Nifty to reclaim 18,050. However, it's an excellent opportunity to start nibbling at quality propositions.
Aurionpro Fintech announces significant new order win in the US
Aurionpro Fintech Inc., an Aurionpro subsidiary in the US, is delighted to announce a significant order win. This new order, with one of the largest payment facilitators in the US offering merchant payment services in the insurance financing segment, will help to expand the existing long-term relationship with this strategic client.
Inox Green to acquire majority stake in Independent O&M Wind Service Provider
Inox Green has signed a term sheet for acquisition of majority stake in a renowned Independent O&M Wind Service Provider with a 230+MW fleet that operates majorly in South India.
BSE Power index gained 1 percent supported by Adani Power, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Shilpa Medicare, Thyrocare Technologies, Suven Pharma on Monday?
Thyrocare Technologies rose nearly 2 percent to Rs 635 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with long upper shadow, which resembles bullish Harami kind of pattern formation, which is bullish reversal pattern. The trading volume was high on the same day.
Infibeam Avenues gets perpetual license from RBI for bill payments business
Infibeam Avenues has received perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India for its bill payments business, BillAvenue. With this, BillAvenue will operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue operates as both biller and customer operating unit onboarding Billers and Agent Institutions to service the customers.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17950.
The Sensex was up 449.45 points or 0.75% at 60294.74, and the Nifty was up 128.70 points or 0.72% at 17935.50. About 2407 shares have advanced, 659 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.
Volatility is an opportunity to raise equity allocations from a medium-term perspective: Expert
Much awaited shift in market focus from value to growth and quality could be a reality in CY23 across equity markets.
Compuage Infocom becomes a value added distributor of Bosch
Compuage Infocom informed exchangesthat the company is now a Value-Added Distributor of Bosch Limited for supply Bosch CCTV surveillance in the territory of India.
Bajaj Finance shares trail Sensex, Nifty for the first time in 14 years
Bajaj Finance Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a focus on consumer loans, has underperformed the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices in 2022, the first time it has done so in 14 years. The company has been a darling of investors despite valuations being steep at times.
So far this year, both the Sensex and Nifty have risen nearly 6 percent but Bajaj Finance shares have dropped 4.8 percent, a first such underperformance since 2008. This was also the first negative annual return since 2011. Read More
Daily Voice | These 5 issues may throw challenges for equity markets in 2023, says this CIO
From sectoral perspective we are positive on banks, auto, cement, defence, utilities and capital goods, says Ajit Banerjee of Shriram Life Insurance
L&T bags order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore
The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious order from the Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited (TITL) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), Government of Tamil Nadu, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by Phoenix Mills, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha
Sah Polymers sets IPO price band at Rs 61-65
Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers has set a price band for its initial public offering at Rs 61-65 a share. The issue will open for subscription from December 30- January 4.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 230 shares and in multiples thereafter.
The company has reserved 75 percent of the public issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.
Fulvestrant Injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments.
Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.
NDTV in focus
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company
Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.
Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm
Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.
The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 26 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10. About 1196 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.
Bond Yields Updates:
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities
Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and despite higher US markets on Friday.
U.S. markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday.
Stocks are largely higher in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets (Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia) closed for holidays. Appetite for risk taking was damped by concerns over China’s ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy. China’s National Health Commission said it would stop publishing daily case numbers for the coronavirus, complicating the task for investors trying to assess the economic impact.
Nifty fell 2.53% last week, losing the most in 6.5 months. It fell with a downgap on Friday. The down move could continue with some intermittent bounces. Nifty seems headed towards 17730 and later 17349. 18133-18246 may be tough to cross on the upside for some time.
India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says
India's future interest rate hikes should be carefully calibrated and its intervention in the foreign exchange market should be limited to managing volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the rate to the highest in over three years.
The IMF projected inflation at 6.9% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023 and said price gains would moderate gradually.
However, the IMF expects India's economic growth to moderate reflecting a less favourable outlook and tighter financial conditions, projecting 6.8% growth for the current fiscal year and 6.1% for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Domestic equity indices are likely to open flat as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty. Benchmarks indices extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive day on Friday owing to rising Covid concerns. The BSE Sensex fell below the psychologically important mark of 60000 and Nifty 50 ended 320 points lower in trade. Dow Jones ended with a gain of 176 points on Friday.
Asian indices were muted in trade. India’s Forex Reserves declined to USD 563 billion as on December 16th.
This week, investors will keep an eye out for fiscal deficit and Infratstructure output data.
On the stock specific front, action can be witnessed in NDTV as Adani will control 64.71 percent stake in NDTV with the transfer of 27.26% stake of the founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to Adani.
FII’s sold shares worth Rs 706.84 crores and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 3398.98 crores in Friday’s trade.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 18100 and on the downside 17500 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 42200 and 41300, respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.86.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 382.61 points or 0.64% at 59462.68, and the Nifty was down 202.70 points or 1.14% at 17604.10.
Advent confirms buying significant stake in Suven Pharma
Private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.
Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
As part of the transaction, Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent of the outstanding equity shares of the company from public. Read More
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, and her husband
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 23 December arrested former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam.
The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying the former executive retirement benefits. Click To Read More
Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26 percent stake in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71 percent of NDTV, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
Adani already held more than 37 percent in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders. Read More