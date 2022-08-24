 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; NDTV, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet in focus

Rakesh Patil
Aug 24, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,539.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. US market ends on negative note, while Asian markets are trading mostly lower.

August 24, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 232.61 points or 0.39% at 58798.69, and the Nifty was down 186.70 points or 1.06% at 17390.80.

August 24, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Leading economists see economy clipping 13-15.7% in Q1

Leading economists have pencilled in a high 13-15.7 percent uptick in the economy in the first quarter of 2022-23 with an upward bias. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, on Tuesday said he expects the GDP to clip past 15.7 percent in the first quarter with more chances of the final numbers printing in higher, while Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the rating agency Icra, said the economy will grow much lower at 13 percent in the June quarter.

The national statistical office will announce the first quarter GDP numbers later next week. While GDP contracted by 23.9 percent in June 2020 due to the first wave of the pandemic, the same had given a higher boost in June 2021 clipping at 20.1 percent, despite the period being more devastating in terms of loss of lives from the second wave of Covid-19.

August 24, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

According to trends on SGX Nifty, benchmark indices are anticipated to open flattish today. After a sharp selloff the day before due to worries about aggressive rate hike signals from the US Federal Reserve and the release of manufacturing and services data, the major US indices ended Tuesday marginally lower.

In spite of weakness in international equivalents due to rising oil prices and the euro hitting a 20-year low versus the US dollar, the Indian market successfully recovered yesterday after two days of losses. While a stronger home economy is offering some consolation, market participants can see the fear of uncertainty in their high volatility movements, which are being driven by weak signals from international rivals. Markets around the world were under stress due to rising energy prices in Europe and concerns about rate hikes.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17475 and 17750 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38400 and 39300 respectively.

August 24, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 563 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 215.20 crore on August 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

August 24, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole

The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve and pondered whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of rate hikes.

Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys released overnight and a plunge in new home sales last month knocked the greenback from a 20-year high on the euro, though not particularly hard as growth concerns are deeper in Europe.

The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but by the Asia morning it was under pressure at $0.9958 - barely above Tuesday's low of $0.99005. The yen also gave back some overnight gains to hover around 136.85 per dollar.

August 24, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles

The company has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 th August, 2022 to 16th August, 2022.

The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit

August 24, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Gold Updates:

Gold held steady on Wednesday, with gains checked by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, as market participants looked forward to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,746.60 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT, after rising 0.7% in the previous session.