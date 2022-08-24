Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; NDTV, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,539.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. US market ends on negative note, while Asian markets are trading mostly lower.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 232.61 points or 0.39% at 58798.69, and the Nifty was down 186.70 points or 1.06% at 17390.80.
Leading economists see economy clipping 13-15.7% in Q1
Leading economists have pencilled in a high 13-15.7 percent uptick in the economy in the first quarter of 2022-23 with an upward bias. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, on Tuesday said he expects the GDP to clip past 15.7 percent in the first quarter with more chances of the final numbers printing in higher, while Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the rating agency Icra, said the economy will grow much lower at 13 percent in the June quarter.
The national statistical office will announce the first quarter GDP numbers later next week. While GDP contracted by 23.9 percent in June 2020 due to the first wave of the pandemic, the same had given a higher boost in June 2021 clipping at 20.1 percent, despite the period being more devastating in terms of loss of lives from the second wave of Covid-19.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
According to trends on SGX Nifty, benchmark indices are anticipated to open flattish today. After a sharp selloff the day before due to worries about aggressive rate hike signals from the US Federal Reserve and the release of manufacturing and services data, the major US indices ended Tuesday marginally lower.
In spite of weakness in international equivalents due to rising oil prices and the euro hitting a 20-year low versus the US dollar, the Indian market successfully recovered yesterday after two days of losses. While a stronger home economy is offering some consolation, market participants can see the fear of uncertainty in their high volatility movements, which are being driven by weak signals from international rivals. Markets around the world were under stress due to rising energy prices in Europe and concerns about rate hikes.
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17475 and 17750 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38400 and 39300 respectively.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 563 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 215.20 crore on August 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole
The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve and pondered whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of rate hikes.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys released overnight and a plunge in new home sales last month knocked the greenback from a 20-year high on the euro, though not particularly hard as growth concerns are deeper in Europe.
The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but by the Asia morning it was under pressure at $0.9958 - barely above Tuesday's low of $0.99005. The yen also gave back some overnight gains to hover around 136.85 per dollar.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
The company has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 th August, 2022 to 16th August, 2022.
The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit
Gold Updates:
Gold held steady on Wednesday, with gains checked by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, as market participants looked forward to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,746.60 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT, after rising 0.7% in the previous session.
Dreamfolks Services mops up Rs 253 crore from anchor investors:
Dreamfolks Services on August 23 raised Rs 252.94 crore from 18 anchor investors, ahead of opening its initial public offering. The issue will open for subscription on August 24.
The company has finalised the allocation of 77,59,066 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 326 per share, the upper end of the price band, as per its BSE filing.
Marquee investors like Smallcap World Fund Inc, Saint Capital Fund, Matthews Asia Funds, Societe Generale, and Seganiti India Mauritius made investments in Dreamfolks via anchor book.
Oil jumps nearly 4%
Oil prices surged by nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices in the case of returning Iranian crude and with the prospect of a drop in US inventories.
The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.
India a contra bet for world, lists 6 sectors to invest now: Nilesh Shah
“In the short term, we are likely to see some pressure. We have had quite a strong rally in the last two months, so it is quite possible that some of those gains will get shed,” Nilesh Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envision Capital, said in an interview with CNBC TV-18 on August 23.
However, he added that the outlook for India is very strong. According to him, there are ample opportunities to invest.
“India is becoming a contrarian play globally even in terms of emerging markets,” said Shah. “A lot of stocks and sectors, especially in the broader space, are in the bull market and that is where the opportunity is. Tier-II banks, the auto component space, capex plays and defense – these are some really interesting opportunities.” Click To Read More
Future Enterprises gets Rs 4 crore default notice
Future Enetrprises has received e-filing confirmation from Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench (NCLT) with respect to filing of an application by an Operational Creditor M/s. Retail Detailz India Private Limited under section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for an alleged default amount of Rs 4,02,16,412.05 (including interest).
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.15 percent or Rs 0.08 at Rs 2.01 on the BSE.
SpiceJet board meeting on August 31 to consider Q4 earnings
A meeting of the Board of Directors of SpiceJet will be held on August 31, 2022, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022; and unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
In the previous trading session the share ended at Rs 46.25, up Rs 0.70, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.
Hotel Ashok monetisation: Indian Hotels, DLF among 22 entities to show interest in bidding
Twenty-two entities, including Indian Hotels and DLF, have shown interest in bidding to develop and manage The Ashok, a 5-star hotel in the heart of the national capital owned by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Sources told the channel that apart from Tata Group backed-Indian Hotels Company and real estate developer DLF, Taj, Hilton, JLL and Andaaz were among those who participated in the monetisation roadshow.
The Ashok and the neighbouring Hotel Samrat are two of the eight ITDC properties included in the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2021.
Adani media arm to purchase 29.18% stake in NDTV
Adani Group's media arm on August 23 announced that it would purchase a 29.18 percent stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), and make an open offer to acquire another 26 percent of the shares in the company.
The acquisition of 29.18 percent stake will be indirect, as it will be made through Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), which is owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). Read More
Asian Markets trade mostly lower
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street ended down on Tuesday as investors focused on data showing a slowing economy ahead of a US Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The S&P 500 dipped after data showed private-sector business activity in the United States contracted for a second straight month in August, with particular softness in the services sector as demand weakened in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions.
The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index, or PMI, for August dropped to 45, the lowest since February 2021, from 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
The S&P 500 declined 0.22% to end the session at 4,128.73 points.
The Nasdaq was unchanged at 12,381.30 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.47 percent to 32,909.59 points
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 51 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,557 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian equity markets snapped a two-day losing streak and ended on a positive note on August 23 amid high volatility, led by gains in auto, bank, metal and oil & gas stocks.
Amid weak global cues, the domestic market started on a negative note and gyrated between gains and losses before closing near the day's high.
At close, the Sensex was up 257.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 59,031.30, and the Nifty was up 86.80 points, or 0.50 percent, at 17,577.50.
M&M, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company and Tata Steel were among the major Nifty gainers.
The losers were Infosys, TCS, Divis Labs, HUL and HCL Technologies.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal, and PSU Bank rose 1-2 percent. On the other hand, Information Technology index shed nearly 2 percent.