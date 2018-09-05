App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happy Teachers' Day! A look at 20 stocks from portfolios of masters like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has over 11 percent stake in Aptech, followed by VIP Industries, Dewan Housing Finance, Escorts, and Titan Company.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Teachers play a very crucial role in our lives right from school to college and in molding our professional career at some point or the other.

The day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of first vice-present and second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Well, with respect to markets – ‘Mr. Market is the biggest teacher of all’. It teaches us humility, patience, aggression when required and managing risk to limit our losses.

Although we keep learning new things every day while trading in markets, stock selection remains the key. For that, investors have a great interest in knowing where the big traders are investing.

Associate Editor|Moneycontrol

Many retail investors have idolised Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and adopted his way of investing in their investment style. A self-made billionaire investor market guru Jhunjhunwala is a certified Chartered Account and has found his place in Forbes Billionaires' list of 2018. His net worth grew from $1 billion in 2008 to $3 billion in 2018, said a report.

We have collated a list of five stocks from portfolios of five different experts in which they have maximum holding as per their June quarter shareholding data from India Inc.:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has over 11 percent stake in Aptech, followed by VIP Industries, Dewan Housing Finance, Escorts, and Titan Company.

Ashish Kacholia, who is an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and midcap universe, has over 7 percent stake in Shaily Engineering, KEI Industries, Butterfly Gandhimathi, Acrysil and Mold Tek Packaging.

The portfolio of Chennai-based Dolly and Rajiv Khanna, who have a reputation of spotting value in small and midcaps, incudes over 2 percent in Rain Industries, followed by Radico Khaitan, Nilkamal, LT Foods and Manappuram Finance.

Value investor Vijay Kedia has over 6 percent stake in Repro India, followed by Everest Industries, ABE Bearings, Apcotex Industries, and Cera Sanitaryware.

11

Note: This report is for information only and not recommendation to buy or sell. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:33 pm

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

