Happy Holi! Top 10 sectors which could add more color to your portfolio in 2018

Holi, the festival of colours which signifies not just the victory of good over evil but also the arrival of spring and end of winter. For investors, it is time to add more colour to their portfolio by introducing stocks from different sectors which will add more diversity as well as stability.

For efficient wealth creation in the long term, investors should look at stocks from different sectors. A well-diversified portfolio will be more stable at the time of market correction compared to a skewed portfolio which focuses on just two or three sectors.

The recent market correction gave an opportunity to long-term investors to buy into quality stocks. Even though the market has bounced back from lows but it is still down by about 6 percent from its all-time highs.

“Holi is the celebration of colors which marks a start of new season and beginning of new hopes. Similarly, it might be time for investors to examine portfolio and consider adding new colors to it,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

“The recent market correction further strengthens a self-retrospection to tweak portfolio and to focus on the specific opportunity that comes from future. Off late consumption theme has picked by decently which enabled a sector-specific to trade on the better front, while the government’s lavish spending has aided certain sector to a position on the upfront regime,” he said.

As we approach the election year, the focus towards rural expenditure would increase. History suggests that Nifty has reacted sharply around elections in the short term.

In a few cases, this move sustained even over a one-year period in terms of performance relative to the MSCI EM index, global brokerage firm UBS said in a note. Its base case, upside, and downside scenarios are 10,500, 11,900, and 8,800 respectively which implies unattractive risk-reward at the current level.

The global investment bank is positive on Auto Parts, IT services, Oil & Gas, Private Bank, property, and Telecom & Media.

We have collated a list of ten sectors from different colour in which investors can safely park their money in the year 2018:

Analyst: Raman BV, Head of Investing Business, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd

Auto ancillary:

Indian Auto Component Industry has transformed itself into a competitive industry backed by technology, efficiency, and evolving value chain. Auto ancillary caters to two segments - (1) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), (2) Replacement market (Aftermarket).

The industry is expected to grow at a rate of around 10 percent in FY19, with utility vehicles showing a growth of 14-15 percent and cars growing between 8-9 percent in the domestic market.

A strong cyclical recovery in the global economy (with the world growth projected at 3.7 percent in 2018), rural revival and reforms such as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the government are likely to give a boost to the auto sector. We are positive on stocks like Steel Strip Wheels and Lumax Industries in the auto ancillary sector.

Specialty Chemicals:

India is likely to benefit in chemical manufacturing because of domestic availability of raw material at competitive prices, strong demand growth in consumer industries, premiumisation of products, competitive manufacturing costs, investment in R&D and innovation. In the space, we like Atul Ltd and SRF Ltd.

Rural Consumption:

India’s robust economic growth and expected increase in household incomes are likely to boost domestic consumption. The sectors which are likely to benefit are FMCG, consumer durables, auto, and agrochemicals. The companies which we like in rural consumption are Dabur, PI Industries, and Escorts Ltd.

Analyst: Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com

Agriculture and FMCG:

The rural and agriculture sector continued to stay into the limelight on the backdrop of post-Union Budget 2018. It continued to strengthen a small enterprise segment linked to agriculture like fishers and husbandry by allocating Rs. 10,000 crore in its effort to increase the livelihood of the rural population.

Further, a rural-oriented scheme like MNREGA witnessed a total allocation of Rs. 55,000 crore increasing at 15 percent from the previous allocation.

This is expected to increase the disposable income of rural population after remaining sluggish post-demonetization and thus, increasing the consumption of FMCG products.

Automobile:

The automobile sector has consistently reported an uptick in volumes with motorcycles sales growing at 28.64 percent in January while the passenger vehicles growing at 7.57 percent in the same month.

Taking a positive cue from rural development and substantial rise in disposal income which is expected to boost the automobile sector operating in enter-level vehicle and two-wheeler segment.

Further, the incentive of Rs. 5.97 lakh crore awarded to infrastructure development in budget 2018 along with Rs. 2.04 lakh crore for smart cities initiatives is expected to spur the demand for commercial vehicles.

Infrastructure:

The current government continued to focus on infrastructural development spread across various construction and housing segment with allocation worth over Rs. 5.97 lakh crore in FY19.

Further, an initiative like housing for all has received an allocation worth over Rs. 1000 crores under the various scheme which will incentivize the sector associated. A Rs. 14.34 lakh crore allocation for rural infrastructural is expected to boost in long-term.

Information Technology:

The upgradation of digital usage coupled with a new set of technology evolution like blockchain and Al is expected to give a new perspective to the technology sector.

After facing the headwinds for over a 2-3 years, the sector has witnessed an increase in spending by about 15 percent in recent times on the various new project.

Further, a strengthening of the dollar against rupee and other currency provides a cushion to leverages on its new set of business model. The allocation of Rs. 3,073 for Digital India Program and Rs. 10,000 crores for the creation of telecom infrastructure provides a beginning of a new opportunity for the sector.

Analyst: Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, PNB MetLife India Insurance

Private sector banks:

We remain positive on retail-focussed private sector banks as they have leveraged well on rising consumer affordability. Retail assets of private banks such as auto loans, personal loans, consumer durable loans, credit cards and housing loans have grown at a robust 20-25% rate which is likely to continue given low penetration levels.

Moreover, these banks have strong balance sheets and adequate capitalisation levels, thereby enabling them to participate in the impending capex cycle recovery, the signs of which are nascent at this stage.

Consumer Discretionary and Staples:

The consumer discretionary and staple companies have reported strong volume growth in the last quarter as demand has been gradually picking up.

The sector is expected to deliver steady growth over the next couple of years driven by 1) recovery in volumes led by the steady economic recovery, 2) government’s strong focus on the rural sector with likely significant hike in MSPs and 3) implementation of 7CPC-related salary and pension increases by various state governments.

Moreover, consumer companies do have a fair degree of pricing power and thus, can increase prices to offset any increase in input prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.