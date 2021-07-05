Happy Birthday Rakesh Jhunjhunwala! The 'investor with Midas touch' who turned Rs 5,000 into a Rs 34,000 crore empire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

India's Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala turned 61 today, July 5, 2021.

Born in a middle-class family in 1960, Jhunjhunwala's name is a synonym of success in the world of investing. Forbes terms him "investor with a Midas touch."

Jhunjhunwala was born to an income tax officer and started to take a keen interest in stocks as early as in his college days.

He began investing with a capital of Rs 5,000 in 1985 when Sensex was around 150 points. At present, the worth of his holdings is Rs 19,277 crore, as per Trendlyne. As per Forbes, his current net worth is $4.6 billion (about Rs 34,000 crore).

He has holdings in 37 companies across sectors- from construction to banks to real estate.

Jhunjhunwala is known for spotting opportunities in sectors and stocks which are not so popular among investors. He has been quoted widely in media saying that he likes to make the investment when the stock is not popular.

Among the stocks, watch and jewellery maker Titan Company has been one of his favourites. However, historic data suggests he reduced the stake in the stock from 7 percent back in March 2019 to a little over 5 percent in March 2021.

Jhunjhunwala's stake in Titan was 5.06 percent at the end of Q4 FY21 against a 5.32 percent holding at the end of Q3 FY21.

On the other hand, Fortis Healthcare, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Pharmova, Agro Tech Foods, as well as MCX were among the stocks in which Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the March quarter of FY21.

Click here to view Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio on 'Big Shark Portfolio'

Over the years, Jhunjhunwala has been actively re-deploying the profits from equity investments into the private equity space. There have been hits and misses he agrees but is confident that some portfolio companies will give “multi-returns”.

Many of the PE investments made by Rare Enterprises have now reached maturity and are ripe to list. An investment made 2 years ago in a consortium with WestBridge, Star Health is close to filing for an IPO.