Happiest Minds – Why defending valuation looks tough

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 834, Market Cap: Rs 12,245 crore) had a great going in FY22 with industry-leading growth, solid margin performance, and a great outlook riding on its expertise in the digital business. Year to date, however, the stock has fallen by over 38 percent thereby underperforming both the Nifty and the BSE IT Index. Despite its underperformance and superb earnings, we see headroom for downside. (image) Source: Company Year ends on a strong note Happiest Minds reported an industry-leading...