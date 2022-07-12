HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Happiest Minds – Why defending valuation looks tough

  •

Although, in the long term, the company’s core digital capabilities will put it on a strong footing, we see darker clouds gathering on the horizon that weaken the case for a premium valuation of Happiest Minds

So far, the company has maintained its operating margin despite supply-side pressure, thanks to the pricing improvement, very high offshore delivery (close to 96 percent), and Covid-led savings on travel
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 834, Market Cap: Rs 12,245 crore) had a great going in FY22 with industry-leading growth, solid margin performance, and a great outlook riding on its expertise in the digital business. Year to date, however, the stock has fallen by over 38 percent thereby underperforming both the Nifty and the BSE IT Index. Despite its underperformance and superb earnings, we see headroom for downside. (image) Source: Company Year ends on a strong note Happiest Minds reported an industry-leading...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers