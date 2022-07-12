English
    Happiest Minds – Why defending valuation looks tough

    Although, in the long term, the company’s core digital capabilities will put it on a strong footing, we see darker clouds gathering on the horizon that weaken the case for a premium valuation of Happiest Minds

    July 12, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
    Happiest Minds – Why defending valuation looks tough

    So far, the company has maintained its operating margin despite supply-side pressure, thanks to the pricing improvement, very high offshore delivery (close to 96 percent), and Covid-led savings on travel

    Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 834, Market Cap: Rs 12,245 crore) had a great going in FY22 with industry-leading growth, solid margin performance, and a great outlook riding on its expertise in the digital business. Year to date, however, the stock has fallen by over 38 percent thereby underperforming both the Nifty and the BSE IT Index. Despite its underperformance and superb earnings, we see headroom for downside. (image) Source: Company Year ends on a strong note Happiest Minds reported an industry-leading...

