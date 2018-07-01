Halfway mark on D-Street! 5 factors that shook the market in 2018

Equity benchmark indices have had a subdued year so far. As D-Street stares at the halfway mark, equities have returned 1-4 percent so far, as against around 29 percent in 2017. Going forward, experts anticipate a year of consolidation and wait for triggers such as earnings growth and election outcome.

2018 was marred by several major events that shook the market such as long term capital gains (LTCG), auditor resignations, oil price surge, and rupee’s weakness against the dollar.

Moneycontrol takes a look at five factors that affected the market this year:

The market faced its first major trigger when the Union Budget for FY19 was introduced. Reintroduction of LTCG on profits exceeding Rs 1 lakh from the sale of shares kicked in from April 1. The 2018-19 Budget had after a gap of 14 years reintroduced 10 percent tax on LTCG exceeding Rs 1 lakh from sale of shares.

Abrupt resignations by audit firms has hogged the limelight. For instance, Vakrangee, Manpasand Beverages and Atlanta saw their auditors quitting abruptly. Companies which have seen auditors flagging various issues include Jet Airways, L&T's shipbuilding arm, Manpasand Beverages, Vakrangee and Atlanta.

Experts believe this trend may gain prominence going forward with several sectors facing financial difficulties at the broader level and due to corporate governance related issues at the individual level.

The recent move by auditors could also be due to the regulatory glare on them that requires the audit community to show responsibility to broader stakeholders and not just the corporate clients, experts said. Auditors of Jet Airways, L&T Shipbuilding and Reliance Naval and Engineering raised doubt on whether these companies can continue as a 'going concern'.

Trade war fears between the US, China and India have dominated market cues. US President Donald Trump last week slapped a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices, triggering a full-fledged trade war between the world's two largest economies. Reacting to Trump's latest announcement, China imposed 'equal' tariffs on US products.

The Sensex opened last week on a somewhat better note at 35,698.43 and touched a high of 35,721.55 on sustained capital inflows by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a drop in global crude prices.

India too increased import duties on some agricultural and steel products that are imported from the United States in retaliation against Washington's new global tariff on steel and aluminium. India had earlier this month submitted a revised list of 30 items — including motorcycle, certain iron and steel goods, boric acid and lentils — to the World Trade Organisation on which it proposed to raise customs duty by up to 50 percent.

Oil price in 2018 have seen an upward trajectory, touching almost $79 per barrel in the recent past. Prices have been rallying for much of 2018 on tightening market conditions due to record demand and voluntary supply cuts led the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Unplanned supply disruptions from Canada, Libya and Venezuela have added to those cuts.

One of the key trends to have dominated this year is the fall in the Indian rupee versus the dollar. The currency managed to break an important level of 69 per dollar mark. It has weakened by over 8 percent for 2018. Increasing crude oil prices and trade war concerns between the US and China are the reasons behind the rupee weakening.