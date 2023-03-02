 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HAL up on govt nod to procure aircrafts from defence equipment maker

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The Union Cabinet approved the acquisition of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Rs 6,828.36 crore. The said aircraft will be supplied to Indian Air Force over a period of six years.

HAL is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose two percent on March 2 as the Indian government approved a large deal to procure aircrafts from the defence equipment manufacturer. At 9:23 am, shares of the company were trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 2705.95 on the BSE.

The Union Cabinet approved the acquisition of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Rs 6,828.36 crore. The said aircraft will be supplied to Indian Air Force over a period of six years, the company said in an exchange filing.

HAL is focusing on the International Market, Civil Aviation, Civil Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other diversified business opportunities through indigenous efforts and business collaborations in order to boost growth.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here