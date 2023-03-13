 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HAL up 2% on Rs 667 crore-order win from defence ministry

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

On March 10, the defence ministry signed a Rs 667-crore contract for the procurement of six Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose two percent on March 13 morning after the company announced winning a Rs 667 crore order from the defence ministry.

At 10.33 am, shares of the government-owned defence major were trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 2,891.20 on the BSE.

“The Ministry of Defence, on March 10, 2023, signed a contract for procurement of six Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of Rs 667 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

