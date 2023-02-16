 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HAL surges 2% on contract with Argentinian Air Force

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The contract with the Argentinian Air Force is for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) share price has risen after the company signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force. At 11:30 am, shares of the defence company were trading at Rs 2534.45, up 2 percent on the BSE.

The scrip has shot up 86 percent in the past year while it has jumped over 230 percent in the past three years.

HAL is the largest defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in India. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of aerospace products including aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories, and aerospace structures.