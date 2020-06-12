H-1B worries resurface, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech fall 4%

Shares of most IT players, including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, suffered losses in intraday trade on June 12 following reports that US President Donald Trump could suspend a number of employment visas, including the H-1B.

In view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump was considering suspending job visas including the H-1B, which Indian IT professionals rely heavily on, a PTI report said.

H-1B is the most coveted foreign work visas for technology professionals from India.

Shares of Infosys and Tech Mahindra fell 4 percent each, while those of HCL Tech slipped nearly 4 percent. TCS and Wipro were down 3 percent.

As per Edelweiss Securities, techolution (ignited by apps) further fueled by COVID-19 will lead to a substantial jump in global technology spends, implying higher revenue growth for Indian players along with cost optimisation.

Substantial cash generation capability with robust distribution policy and higher ranking of most tech companies on ESG parameters will keep large focused funds’ interest in them ticking, Edelweiss said.

"These factors, we believe, will trigger substantial multiple expansion, coupled with a significant upgrade in earnings over the next year. This prompts us to revise up our earnings, multiples and target prices across the spectrum and estimate 20-56 percent return in the base-case scenario with a near-term downside risk of 10 percent," said Edelweiss.

Edelweiss recommends "buy" on HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS among largecaps. L&T Technology Services, Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech in the midcap space, in that order of preference.

