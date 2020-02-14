App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GVK Power shares surge 7% after the firm reports a fall in net loss for Q3FY20

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 120.1 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2020 against a loss of Rs 122.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure saw a sudden spike of 7 percent on BSE on February 14, after the company reported a fall in the net loss for the December quarter of FY20.

Consolidated revenue from operations came at Rs 1,129 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 1,029 crore in Q3FY19. This was a 9.72 percent YoY rise.

Close

Consolidated EBITDA rose 8.5 percent YoY to Rs 469.5 crore while EBITDA margin came at 41.6 percent against 42.1 percent YoY.

Shares of the company traded 5.21 percent up at Rs 4.24 on BSE around 12:45 hours.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #GVK Power & Infrastructure #markets #stocks

