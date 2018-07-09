GVK Power locked at 5% upper circuit on financial closure for Navi Mumbai Airport

Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company achieved financial closure of the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport project.

There were pending buy orders of 153,442 shares, with no sellers available.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, a special purpose vehicle, which is a step down subsidiary of company, has achieved the financial closure on July 7 for construction of first phase of Navi Mumbai Airport Project.

Yes Bank to be the lead bank and mandate lead arranger for Phase I and Phase II of NMIAL project.

GVK Reddy, executive chairman for both MIAL and NMIAL, said, “I am extremely happy that we have achieved the financial closure on schedule. This will now enable us to focus on the next steps, which is the construction and completion of the first phase of yet another landmark airport in India.”

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 27.85 and 52-week low Rs 7.25 on 16 January, 2018 and 13 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 63.91 percent below its 52-week high and 38.62 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:43 hrs the share was quoting at Rs 10.05, up Rs 0.47 on the BSE.