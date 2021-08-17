Guruspeak: Yashvardhan Sarda on how algos help trade the best fundamental and momentum stocks

Lack of emotional control is the biggest reason why retail traders tend to remain at the same level for years, ultimately leaving in disgust. There are ways in which traders overcome this hurdle, the one in vogue is switching over to algorithm trading or algo trading. Yashvardhan Sarda a young trader and investor who found success when he jumped from manual to algo trading. Using his skills to work with data, Kolkata based Sarda worked out a trading plan and used machine knowledge to overcome...