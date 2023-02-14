 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GuruSpeak| Virendra Pandey: how to trade with an investment mindset

Shishir Asthana
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Reversal trading is akin to coming down stairs and then climbing them back. The stairs that you have used to come down will be the same ones you will use to climb back up.

 

Armed with a Ph.D. in finance, one would have at least expected such a person to trade the market on an intraday basis. But that’s the beauty of the market, where your educational background has little to do with how you make money.

Virendra Pandey, a Lucknow-based trader, was an investor for the first 16 years of his 22 years in the market. With a doctorate in finance, he found his calling in the market by selling options in Bank Nifty.

Pandey trades multiple timeframes, from intraday to holding his position for months. Irrespective of the timeframe he is trading, the logic for entry and exit remains the same.