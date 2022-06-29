HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

GuruSpeak | Striking it big at 22, this options seller has found his groove

Shishir Asthana   •

Not finding a job of his liking proved lucky for Aditya Trivedi. He put his heart and soul into trading, took early losses in stride, adopting a strategy that’s put him in a league of his own

Catching them young is a phrase commonly associated with sports, but increasingly it is being used in trading and investing. Millennials are getting attracted to the market, partly because of the noise created on various social media platforms and partly because there are fewer jobs to their liking. Aditya Trivedi started trading at 19 when he completed his graduation and could not find a job of his choice. Having worked briefly with a broker, he had seen traders make big...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers