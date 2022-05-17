GuruSpeak | Saketh Ramakrishna: A young trader who struck gold in trading options

'Catching them young' is a successful strategy used to identify promising talent in sports. Young minds and bodies can be moulded to become future champions. Unfortunately, children are not exposed to trading or investing to test their potential. In his teenage years, Saketh Ramakrishna was fortunate to get exposure to the share market. His father, a chartered accountant, allowed him to dabble in shares when he was in the 8th standard, giving him a free hand to chart his path...