GuruSpeak | Joy Mukherjee -- A call centre employee's journey to trading success

Shishir Asthana   •

Learning the basics is important but do not search for any holy grails, there’s no such trading strategy, says Joy Mukherjee
One way of discovering what works for you is to cancel out what does not work. Most professional traders, knowingly or unknowingly, have gone through this process. They arrived at what worked for them in trading by eliminating what did not. Joy Mukherjee, a Kolkata-based trader, went through the same process. He tried and tested every possible indicator before deciding that the best way to trade is with price action and removing all indicators from his charting platform. Mukherjee was exposed...

