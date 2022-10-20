GuruSpeak| How simple stock-picking strategies helped Harini Dedhia generate alpha 

There are a few examples in the Indian markets where a fund manager left their fund management job in the US to work in India. Leaving a job in a hedge fund in the biggest financial market is not an easy decision to make. Homesickness and her love for mangoes were too overpowering for Harini Dedhia, making her catch a flight back home. Armed with a degree in Economics, Political Science and Advanced Mathematics from New York University (NYU), she worked...