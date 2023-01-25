GuruSpeak | How a banker used his skills to design intraday strategies

The only thing certain is uncertainty. Few would know this better than Sankalp Chaturvedi, who had everything going for him as a banker with over a decade of experience when a rare disease hit him and he was bedridden. Having to quit his job and being unable to take normal assignments, Chaturvedi looked towards the market. He had some idea of how it works given his MBA degree and banking experience. With little disposable income, he decided to try options buying....