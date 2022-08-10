HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

GuruSpeak | Dinesh Nagpal’s inspiring journey from the metals business to stock trader in Ichimoku land

Shishir Asthana   •

By 2014, I had narrowed my focus down to two schools of technical analysis: Harmonic Trading Patterns and Ichimoku. The latter has its origins in Japan. It is a total system that touches upon every aspect of the market a trader/investor needs instruction on.

Kolkata based Dinesh Nagpal had responsibility thrust on him early in life.  While in college he had to take care of his family's iron and steel importing business, after his father's demise. Taking up the challenge, he not only managed his business but also completed his education and dipped his toes in the market. Like a true trader who exits his position when the trend is changing, Nagpal closed his business as margins started to decline and competition increased. Thereafter,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers