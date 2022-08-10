GuruSpeak | Dinesh Nagpal’s inspiring journey from the metals business to stock trader in Ichimoku land

Kolkata based Dinesh Nagpal had responsibility thrust on him early in life. While in college he had to take care of his family's iron and steel importing business, after his father's demise. Taking up the challenge, he not only managed his business but also completed his education and dipped his toes in the market. Like a true trader who exits his position when the trend is changing, Nagpal closed his business as margins started to decline and competition increased. Thereafter,...