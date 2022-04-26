HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

GuruSpeak | Bhushan Kanathe : Journey of an investment banker to a full-time trader 

Shishir Asthana   •

It’s impossible to create a system with 100 percent accuracy, but it’s easy to make money from a system with an accuracy of 60-70 percent 

  Many full-time traders in India were professionals who quit their well-paying jobs to take on the challenge of trading. Along with the challenges came riches and the freedom to live their life on their own terms. It is this financial freedom that has attracted traders for generations. Bhushan Kanathe, a computer engineer from one of the top engineering and management institutes, quit a high-profile well-paying job to crack the secret of the market. He took the leap of faith without having a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers