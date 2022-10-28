Options trading requires a love for numbers, which is why you see most options traders in the market are from an engineering background. Most of these engineers take to option trading early in their market journey. Breaking this stereotype of options trader is Murli Deshpande, who has a background in pharmaceuticals and took to full-time options trading after working for 27 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Dealing with doctors throughout his career, Deshpande knew the importance of being prepared. At a...